PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s been five years since a park in Paterson’s Sixth Ward has seen a major renewal. That drought has ended.

“Today’s a big, big win, a great day for the City of Paterson and the Sixth Ward,” said City Councilman Al Abdelaziz.

The overgrown grass, standing water and rogue ivy growing in the dugouts of the baseball field behind School 25 will soon be part of its past, replaced with new grass, clay and backstops.

Speaking of the past, the field has a rich history; just ask U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, who first played on the field in 1948.

“I was 11 years old,” said Pascrell, a Democrat who represents New Jersey’s 9th Congressional District. “We played the first Midget League game here. I played a lot of ball here. This is where I got my start in baseball, right on this field.”

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh recalled hitting his first and only home run of his little league career at the field.

“It hit the top of the fence and bounced over onto the other side,” said Sayegh, “so thankfully it cleared and it was considered a home run. But today we hit a home run for the students here at School 25, for the youth here in the neighborhood, our Lakeview neighborhood.”

It’s happening thanks to a $250,000 donation from Bergen County philanthropist Marilyn Clark, who has donated almost a million dollars to fixing Paterson’s ball fields, including Lester Titus Field in February, among other donations.

“Marilyn Clark has taken an interest in our city for quite some time,” said Sayegh, “but wanted to make a significant investment toward improving the quality of life for residents in Paterson.”

It’s the 10th park the city has revitalized in the last five years – and more are on the way.

“We’re trying to revive popularity in what was once our national pastime,” said Sayegh.

The field is set to be ready for game time by the end of August.