18-year-old fatally shot in Passaic, NJ: police

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

PASSAIC, N.J. — New Jersey authorities launched an investigation Tuesday afternoon after an 18-year-old was fatally shot, according to officials.

Around 2:15 p.m., Passaic police were dispatched to the corner of Madison Street and Vreeland Avenue in response to a report of a shooting, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Responding officers found the teen lying under the highway trussell with gunshot wounds, officials said.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m., authorities said.

Officials identified the victim as Amar Sultan of Passaic.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning as police continued investigating.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact Det. Eliezer Reyes at the Passaic Police Detective Bureau at 973-365-3900 or 973-365-3945. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Bloody holiday weekend in Paterson, NJ: Multiple people shot, stabbed

Jersey City celebrates July 4 in style

Jersey City residents celebrate Fourth of July

Weather heats back up again this week

NJ town launches Holocaust education initiative after Hitler lesson controversy

NJ rebate checks: How to get yours

More New Jersey

Crime

Bloody holiday weekend in Paterson, NJ: Multiple people shot, stabbed

Long Island July 4 shooting: Man dead, 2 wounded at block party

4 arrested in deadly Rockland assisted living home fire: officials

Times Square shooting: New images of alleged gunman

Fight to control gun violence continues

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter