18-year-old fatally shot in Passaic, NJ: police

PASSAIC, N.J. — New Jersey authorities launched an investigation Tuesday afternoon after an 18-year-old was fatally shot, according to officials.

Around 2:15 p.m., Passaic police were dispatched to the corner of Madison Street and Vreeland Avenue in response to a report of a shooting, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Responding officers found the teen lying under the highway trussell with gunshot wounds, officials said.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m., authorities said.

Officials identified the victim as Amar Sultan of Passaic.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning as police continued investigating.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact Det. Eliezer Reyes at the Passaic Police Detective Bureau at 973-365-3900 or 973-365-3945.