Parents flock to NJ teacher’s YouTube videos

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Well before going viral was a thing and influencers had a place on your timeline, Monica Sutton was doing what she does best on YouTube.

“I just wanted to create a resource for families,” Sutton told PIX11, explaining how she launched her YouTube channel back in 2009. “I really wanted them to have activities they could do at home with their children.”

From do-it-yourself tutorials to reading stories to kids, the teacher — who at the time was working for the New York City department of Education — was ahead of the curve.

It wasn’t until March of 2020, when the pandemic paralyzed schools nationwide, that what was a hobby transformed into an essential service.

“It was my very first Circle Time with Miss Monica lesson that I opened up to the public,” she recalled.

It’s a video that garnered more than 10 million views.

“That was the video, March 20 I will never forget it because that video, you know, everyone just started sharing it.”

The rest is YouTube history.

Sutton’s online community of parents looking for guidance in an uncertain time swelled to more than half a million subscribers.

The early childhood educator, who is now based in Newark, started churning out videos on a daily basis, eventually making it a full-time gig

The production, which happens inside her home with the help of her husband, now has a worldwide audience and racks up millions of views

Sutton recently received a grant as part of #YouTube Black Voices fund program, which is dedicated to investing in Black creators and artists, providing them with the resources to elevate their presence on the platform.