Owners share ‘bittersweet’ decision to close beloved Hoboken bakery

HOBOKEN, N.J. — If you ask the locals, Giorgio’s Italian & French Shop in Hoboken is much more than just a bakery.

“They know their community,” Jane Zeff, a longtime customer, told PIX11 News.

In recent weeks, the conversation inside the Washington Street staple has focused on one thing — the shop’s final days. After about 50 years, the family running the beloved spot is deciding to move on.

Mary Grace Castiello, who took over the business after her dad — Giorgio — passed away in 2019, said it’s time for a change. 

“It’s very bittersweet,” she said. “We are part of the community and I am very grateful, but it’s going to be a big change not to see everybody.”

And as the closing date approached, the big question Castiello keeps getting from customers is “what is the next move?”

Castiello said she currently has no idea, but knows that it isn’t the end of the road for Giorgio’s, hinting that it may come back in a different form.

