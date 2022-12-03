BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — An anonymous complaint led to the arrest of two people Friday after police discovered a puppy mill in Brick Township, according to police.

Police spoke with Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, at the home on Arrowhead Park Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Police said while they were talking in the driveway, they heard barking and smelled a strong odor from the house.

After getting permission to enter the home, police noticed animal crates stacked on each other and unhealthy living conditions inside the house. Police said they had to leave and home and call a hazmat team.

At first, police thought there were around 30 animals inside the home. However, after an emergency response team arrived, they found over 100 animals. According to police, animal waste was everywhere, and the living conditions were inhumane.

Police said they had to call multiple agencies within New Jersey to help with the rescue. There were 135 dogs and 45 cats removed from the home. Two dogs were found dead, and another eight animals were sent to the emergency vet.

Veterinarian Steven Cudia V.M.D. helped officials look at the health of each animal removed from the house. Police said Lonczak’s kid, 16, was also in the home.

Lonczak and Nycz were arrested on charges of animal cruelty and child endangerment. The investigation is ongoing, and police said more charges might be coming.