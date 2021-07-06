Over 100,000 across tri-state area without power

Utility crews work as power outages continue across the tri-state area.

NEW YORK — Over 80,000 customers in New Jersey and an additional 7,000 in the city and 6,000 on Long Island were without power after storms blustered through the area Tuesday evening.

Jersey Central Power & Light is currently reporting 65,384 customers without power; while PSE&G is reporting over 19,000 New Jerseyans without power.

ConEdison reports over 7,000 customers in New York City

On Long Island, PSE&G says over 6,000 customers are without power.

There are over 4,500 in Rockland and Orange counties without power, according to O&RU.

Several thunderstorm warnings with very high winds were issued throughout the area for Tuesday evening.