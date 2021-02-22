Service restored after 1,000 customers lose power in Jersey City: PSE&G

Jersey City power outages

Map of power outages in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Monday morning, Feb. 22, 2021, according to PSE&G New Jersey.

JERSEY CITY — Service was restored early Monday morning after over 1,000 customers in Jersey City lost power overnight.

Just before 5:30 a.m., PSE&G New Jersey’s outage map reported no outages in Jersey City.

Less than an hour prior, PSE&G reported a total of 1,032 customers without service in the Garden State city.

According to PSE&G’s interactive map tool, the outage was first reported around 2:45 a.m. and originated near the intersection of Bostwick and Ocean avenues, on the edge of the Greenville and West Bergen neighborhoods.

The cause of the overnight service outages was not immediately known.

PIX11 reached out to the utility company but had not heard back as of the publishing of this story.

If you are in the area and are experiencing an outage, PSE&G encourages residents to report it on their website, by calling 1-800-436-PSEG, or texting “OUT” to 4PSEG (47734), after registering your phone by first texting “REG” to 4PSEG.

