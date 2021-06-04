Over 100 cats rescued from NJ home by animal welfare center

SOUTH BOUND BROOK, N.J. — An animal welfare center in New Jersey came to the rescue of over 100 neglected cats found at a New Jersey home.

Police in the Somerset County town of South Bound Brook got calls from a resident who complained about a foul odor coming from his neighbor’s residence. When animal control officers from St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center arrived on scene, they found dozens of cats and kittens living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

The resident surrendered custody of the cats to the animal control officers and they began removing them from the home the past two days. The effort will continue Friday. Thus far, over 100 cats and kittens have been removed from the home.

The investigation is ongoing and more cats and kittens will be removed as animal control officers continue to move through household items and debris that is piled up inside the home.

“It is gut-wrenching to see so many cats and kittens living in filthy, poor conditions,” said Chris Schindler, Vice President of Field Services for St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center. “We are grateful to the South Bound Brook Police Department for answering the call to help these animals.”

The cats and kittens are being taken to St. Hubert’s shelters in Madison and Ledgewood where they are being assessed and medically treated. Some are suffering from malnutrition, upper respiratory infections and other ailments.

If you are interested in adopting from St. Hubert’s or donating to help the animals, visit their website.