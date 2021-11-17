‘Outrageous level of senseless violence’: 8 shot in Newark in less than 6 hours, several teens among victims

NEWARK, NJ — Police raced from shooting to shooting on a bloody Tuesday night in Newark that left eight, including several teens, injured, officials said.

Mayor Baraka and Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara blamed the violence on the proliferation of illegal guns.

“We are shocked and disgusted by this outrageous level of senseless violence and it will not be tolerated,” they said in a joint statement.

The violence kicked off around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday when two men were shot near Lincoln Street and Court Street, officials said. One of the victims was critically injured.

About two hours later, police found two teens — ages 15 and 17 — with critical gunshot wounds as they rode in a stolen car near Quitman Street and Montgomery street, police said.

In a separate shooting incident at Maybaum Avenue near Tremont Avenue, officers found a man who’d been shot around 8:40 p.m. While police were with the victim, a 15-year-old showed up with a gunshot wound.

Around 10:10 p.m. police found a man who’d been shot near 17th Avenue and Hunterdon Street. He was taken to the hospital. A second injured man arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

“Without fail, our patrol officers immediately responded to each incident, rendering aid until EMS arrived,” Baraka and O’Hara said. “This level of gun violence is entirely unacceptable and we implore all concerned community members, who are also rightfully outraged, to come forward with any information that can assist us in identifying these suspects, who have callously inflicted violence on our streets.”

Police were able to make five arrests within the last 24 hours related to gun violence.

The Newark Police Department has recovered nearly 700 illegal guns this year: a 32 percent spike from the same period last year.

“We are also continuing to follow up on all available leads to ensure that persons perpetrating harm through gun violence are brought to justice,” Baraka and O’Hara said. “However, we also need accountability throughout the entire justice system. Because courts had been closed due to the pandemic, many of the persons involved in the recent violence have pending criminal cases, despite having previous weapons offenses.”