ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A fire at a New Jersey trash facility Tuesday prompted the evacuation of homes and left one person unaccounted for, authorities said.

Officials in Elizabeth said the blaze at Waste Management’s Julia Street transfer station was reported at about 2 p.m.

Surrounding homes were evacuated and while no injuries had been reported, there was one person who had not been accounted for, according to city public information officer Ruby Contreras

Contreras said the blaze may have been sparked by machinery at the site, and it was expected to be “ongoing well through the night.”