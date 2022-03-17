IRVINGTON, N.J. — A shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night left four men wounded — one fatally, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Faquan Davis. Davis and three other men were shot while standing in front of a story on 18th Avenue in Irvington, officials said. The other three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing. Officials did not have a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.