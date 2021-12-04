One found dead after residential fire in Paterson: officials

PATERSON N.J. — One person died in a residential fire Friday evening, officials said Saturday.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott said the victim was found in debris after a 2-and-a-half-story residence fire that happened on Lafayette Street in Paterson.

Police and fire personnel responded to the fire about 11:06 p.m. After extinguishing the blaze, emergency personnel found the victim — they were pronounced dead on scene Saturday at about 3 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed later this week, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.