Old school buses being converted into laundry, shower facilities for homeless in Jersey City

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. — Two northern Indiana companies launched a collaboration with a New Jersey city to turn old school buses into laundry and shower facilities for homeless women.

Infinity Trailers in Elkhart and Diamond Trailers & Specialty Vehicles in Middlebury started revamping two school buses purchased from Joliet, Illinois, into mobile shower and laundry vehicles.

Each bus has two showers, a washer, dryer and couches and can house about eight people at a time.

Work on the retooled buses is expected to be completed soon before they’re shipped to Jersey City, New Jersey, at the end of March. They’ll be placed in service throughout the East Coast city.

