JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The death of a 21-year-old Jersey City man, identified by his father as “Jason,” has left friends and family searching for answers. Police were on scene at the victim’s McAdoo Avenue home Tuesday morning.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office was on scene taking pictures of the crime scene, which appears to be Jason’s living room. Loved ones carried out furniture — including rugs and couches — that was covered in blood.

The victim’s body was removed by the medical examiner’s office. No cause of death has been determined as of Tuesday night.

Jersey City officials said they were investigating a homicide on McAdoo Avenue, but did not have further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.