WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Officials are investigating the bus crash that happened Tuesday night at the New Jersey Turnpike that killed one and injured five people.

A bus overturned on the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp at around 6:50 p.m., according to the New Jersey State Police. The Megabus, which was traveling southbound from New York to Philadelphia, had 19 passengers and the driver, according to a Coach USA spokesperson.

One fatality has been confirmed and five people, which include the driver, have sustained serious injuries, according to Coach USA. The latter was last reported to be in recovery.