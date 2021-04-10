Officials identify young boy who died in Newark fire

A large fire in a townhouse on Astor Street in Newark, New Jersey that left a 7-year-old boy dead on Thursday, April 8, 2021; Aftermath of the deadly fire. (Citizen App/Essex County Prosecutor’s Office)

NEWARK, N.J. — Officials in Newark released the name of a 7-year-old boy who died in a fire Thursday.

Newark firefighters battling the fire discovered the body of Sahir Hartfield, 7, on the third floor, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other children, ages one, five and 11 years old, escaped along with two adults.

Fire officials received the call for the fire in a three-story townhouse on Astor Street, near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue, at around 4:50 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the boy’s father, who initially fled out the home’s front door, on the roof of the adjoining house trying to get back inside to rescue his son, officials said.

Sadly unsuccessful in his efforts, firefighters had to get the father down from the roof.

Authorities said the fire also extended to two adjacent residences, at least one of which experienced minor fire damage through an adjoining wall. Families in the neighboring homes barely made it out in time, they spent the day putting their what was left of their belongings into bags. Most of them are now in temporary housing.

The fire was considered under control by 5:15 a.m., according to officials.

Late Thursday afternoon, fire crews returned to the home to put out hotspots. While the fire is now out, the community is still in shock.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.