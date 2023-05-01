JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – A place where many schools have taken students on field trips will one day be home to its own school.

“This is definitely a revolutionary high school that’s going to be built,” said Amy Lin-Rodriguez, Superintendent of Hudson County Schools of Technology.

Officials ceremonially broke ground on the future Liberty Science Center High School. The public high school will host 400 students across Hudson County studying science, tech, engineering and math fields, with a world of resources at their fingertips next door.

“There aren’t many schools that have the infrastructure next to them like Liberty Science Center that can be a great compliment to the education curriculum,” said Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, “and that’s what we’re going to be able to do here.”

The high school will be built across the parking lot from the Liberty Science Center. Leaders said there would be a significant emphasis on studying space – not surprising, considering students will have access to the largest planetarium in the western hemisphere.

“You have to go all the way to China for a larger planetarium,” said Paul Hoffman, President and CEO of Liberty Science Center.

The high school itself will have an observatory built in. “That will work with the planetarium here at Liberty Science Center,” said Hoffman.

With this new school, education leaders are reaching for the stars, with high hopes that it could one day become a nationally-renown school.

“This will be an incredible place for kids,’ said Hoffman. “It’s really going to stimulate their imaginations and they will become the scientists and engineers and innovators of tomorrow who are changing the world to make it a better place for all of us.”

Class is expected to be in session in 2025.