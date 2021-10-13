Officer struck by stolen vehicle in Newark: authorities

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police siren

Emergency vehicle lighting

NEWARK, N.J. — An officer in Newark was struck and injured by a stolen vehicle Tuesday night, authorities said.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the vicinity of Quitman and Spruce streets, officials said.

The officer observed a white Mercedes Benz that fitted the description of a vehicle stolen out of Elizabeth, authorities said.

Becoming aware of police presence, the driver pulled off, striking the officer, according to police.

The officer was treated at the hospital and was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

The vehicle was later recovered by police at Livingston Street. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ gov. debate recap: Murphy, Ciattarelli square off in heated debate

NJ gov. candidates square off

Small Business Spotlight: Bendita Arepa in Paterson, NJ

Murphy and Ciattarelli set for another possibly fiery debate for governor on this last day to register to vote in NJ

NJ woman stands up to bullying with #HatNotHate campaign

NJ gov race: Murphy, Ciattarelli face off in final debate

More New Jersey

Crime

Pair beats woman unconscious, rob her on Brooklyn street

Mom of toddler snatched in Bronx kidnapping caught on video wants suspect to get help

Video shows man snatch 3-year-old girl off Bronx street

Gun violence and kids: Shattered dreams, devastated families

Man grabs 3-year-old girl in the Bronx; Good Samaritans intervene as man runs off: NYPD

Preventing gun violence among NYC youth

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter