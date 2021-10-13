Officer struck by stolen vehicle in Newark: authorities

NEWARK, N.J. — An officer in Newark was struck and injured by a stolen vehicle Tuesday night, authorities said.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the vicinity of Quitman and Spruce streets, officials said.

The officer observed a white Mercedes Benz that fitted the description of a vehicle stolen out of Elizabeth, authorities said.

Becoming aware of police presence, the driver pulled off, striking the officer, according to police.

The officer was treated at the hospital and was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

The vehicle was later recovered by police at Livingston Street.