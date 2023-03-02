HAWTHORNE, N.J. (PIX11) — An off-duty New York City hospital police officer was injured in a shooting in New Jersey Thursday, authorities said.

The off-duty hospital officer was shot in the leg in the Brownstone Terrace area in Hawthorne around 6:20 a.m., according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said.

No arrests have been made. Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with information about the

incident to contact the tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Hawthorne Police Department at (973) 427-1800.