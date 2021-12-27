Off-duty NJ officer grazed by bullet while trying to stop convenience store robbery

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scene of NJ police-involved shooting

Scene of NJ police-involved shooting on Dec 27, 2021 (PIX11)

WEST ORANGE, NJ — An off-duty police officer was grazed in the head by a bullet when a robbery suspect opened fire at a New Jersey convenience store on Monday, officials said.

The suspect in the West Orange shooting was taken into custody, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. No additional information was released about the suspect.

The officer’s injury was not considered life threatening.

The officer attempted to intervene in a robbery at a store at Krauszers on 12. S. Valley Road shortly after 3 p.m., police said.

Officials said there was no threat to public safety.

