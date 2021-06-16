Off-duty Jersey City police officer knocked out by group of 10 shouting racial slurs

JERSEY CITY, NJ — An off-duty Jersey City police officer was attacked by a group of 10 who shouted racially motivated insults at him on Sunday, officials said.

The victim, 42, identified himself as an officer repeatedly during the assault before he lost consciousness, a Jersey City spokesperson said.

Officers found the victim bleeding from his head near Grove Street and Newark Avenue after the attack.

The off-duty officer was taken to a hospital with severe head trauma. As of Tuesday night, he’d been released from the hospital.

Police launched an investigation of the potential bias incident.