Morton Otundo, a member of the Jersey City Police Department, was killed in a crash (Jersey City Mayor’s Office)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — An off-duty Jersey City police officer was killed in a two-car crash on early Friday, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The crash took place between Communipaw Avenue and Woodward Street in Jersey City, shortly before 2 a.m.

The officer has been identified as Morton Otundo by Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.

“This is a great loss to the JCPD and the entire Jersey City community. Officer Otundo leaves behind a lasting legacy throughout the entire police department through his two younger brothers, who are also on the force, as well as the many officers with whom he took the time to mentor, sharing his knowledge to help provide guidance and ultimately strengthen the department overall. We send our deepest condolences to Officer Otundo’s family,” Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said in a statement.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and Jersey City Police Department are investigating the accident.

It is unknown what caused the crash and unclear at this time if any charges will be filed against the other driver.