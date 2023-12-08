NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New York City police captain has been charged with beating and kidnapping a woman in New Jersey, authorities said.

Hariton Marachilian, an NYPD captain in Brooklyn, was charged on Dec. 1 with first-degree kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal restraint, and criminal coercion. Marachilian allegedly assaulted a woman, leaving her with serious injuries, prosecutors said.

According to the NYPD, Marachilian has been suspended without pay.

If convicted, Marachilian could face up to 30 years in prison for first-degree kidnapping and up to 10 years for second-degree aggravated assault.

