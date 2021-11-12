NY man who flew with Shatner to space among 2 killed in NJ small plane crash

(Left to right) Blue Origins vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Star Trek actor William Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen and Medidata Solutions co-founder Glen de Vries wave during a media availability on the landing pad of Blue Origin’s New Shepard after they flew into space on Oct. 13, 2021 near Van Horn, Texas. Shatner became the oldest person to fly into space on the ten minute flight. They flew aboard mission NS-18, the second human spaceflight for the company which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LAKE KEMAH, N.J. — A New York entrepreneur who traveled to space with actor William Shatner was among the two people killed when a small plane crashed in New Jersey, authorities said Friday.

Glen de Vries, 49, of New York and Thomas Fischer, 54, of Hopatcong, New Jersey have been identified as the two victims in the small aircraft crash in Hampton Township in Sussex County, according to New Jersey State Police.

New Jersey State Troopers responded at 2:50 p.m. to the report of a small aircraft crash in Hampton Twp, Sussex CountThe flight had left Essex County Airport in Caldwell, N.J. for Sussex Airport with two people on board.

De Vries was among the three other people who joined Shatner, 90, on the second passenger flight from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

SpaceX’s Starship program acknowledged de Vries’ death, saying “A very good day just turned in a horrible way.”

A very good day just turned in a horrible way.



R.I.P. Glen de Vries, 1972-2021. pic.twitter.com/5xTSlxbJOD — SpaceX’s Starship program (@Starshipprogram) November 12, 2021