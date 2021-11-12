NY man who flew with Shatner to space among 2 killed in NJ small plane crash

LAKE KEMAH, N.J. — A New York entrepreneur who traveled to space with actor William Shatner was among the two people killed when a small plane crashed in New Jersey, authorities said Friday.
Glen de Vries, 49, of New York and Thomas Fischer, 54, of Hopatcong, New Jersey have been identified as the two victims in the small aircraft crash in Hampton Township in Sussex County, according to New Jersey State Police.
New Jersey State Troopers responded at 2:50 p.m. to the report of a small aircraft crash in Hampton Twp, Sussex CountThe flight had left Essex County Airport in Caldwell, N.J. for Sussex Airport with two people on board.
De Vries was among the three other people who joined Shatner, 90, on the second passenger flight from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.
SpaceX’s Starship program acknowledged de Vries’ death, saying “A very good day just turned in a horrible way.”