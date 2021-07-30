Forecasters to check if tornados touched down in NJ

Debris is scattered in the Penn Valley Terrace trailer park after a tornado hit in Trevose, Pa. Thursday, July 29, 2021. Five people were injured Thursday when a building at a Bensalem auto dealership was destroyed by severe weather, authorities said. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornados touched down in Bucks County, sending trees falling and debris flying.(Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

TRENTON, N.J. — The National Weather Service on Friday will try to determine whether a line of thunderstorms that spawned tornados in eastern Pennsylvania did the same in neighboring New Jersey.

Survey teams will examine damage left behind as the storms on Thursday crossed the Delaware River and moved across the state to the New Jersey shore.

Major tree damage from a possible tornado on Perrineville Rd southwest of Hightstown, NJ at around 7:10PM. @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/KsZLOpkn73 — Jake Rumowicz (@JakeWeatherBoy) July 30, 2021

The NWS on Thursday evening warned that a “large and extremely dangerous” tornado was spotted over Mercerville-Hamilton Square around 6:30 p.m. but it was not determined if it actually touched down in the Garden State.

Strong winds downed trees and power lines near Trenton and Hopewell in Mercer County. There also were reports of wind, rain and hail damage in Lakehurst and Barnegat Township in Ocean County and in WIllingboro and Mount Holly in Burlington County.

There were no reports of injuries.

Forecasters issued 12 tornado warnings for New Jersey on Thursday.

Witness my first, and hopefully last, tornado today 🌪 pic.twitter.com/znGjksyQLn — Jeanamarie Banta, PT, DPT (@JeanaBanta) July 29, 2021

New Jersey has seen three small tornados in July, the weather service determined. There were two twisters in Little Egg Harbor in Ocean County and Woodbine in Cape May County as Tropical Storm Elsa moved up the coast and a tornado struck a portion of Burlington County on July 17.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down Thursday in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

A semi-trailer lies on its side after it overturned during the storm in Trevose, Pa. Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)