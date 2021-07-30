NWS confirms tornado touched down in Verona, NJ during Thursday storms

The National Weather Service shows the path of a tornado that touched down in Essex County, NJ on July 29, 2021. (Weather Service)

VERONA, N.J. — The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed a tornado briefly touched down in New Jersey on Thursday evening as severe storms rolled through the tri-state area.

The NWS said the twister was an EF-0 with maximum winds of 65 mph. EF stands for Enhanced Fujita Scale, which is used to rank a tornado’s wind speed and damage on a scale of zero to five.

Forecasters said the 50-yard wide tornado touched down just before 6 p.m. and was on the ground for less than half a mile, taking down several trees and large limbs along the way.

One home was severely damaged, the NWS said.

No injuries had been reported as of Friday morning.

Further south in New Jersey, a “large and extremely dangerous” tornado was spotted over the Trenton area Thursday evening.

Forecasters were expected to survey damage in the area Friday to determine if this second tornado actually touched down in the Garden State.

