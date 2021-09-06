Nutley residents work together to clean up, rebuild after Ida’s destruction

New Jersey

NUTLEY, NJ — Some Nutley residents were in tears Monday as they worked to clean up in the Ida-devastated town.

Even people who’ve lived there for decades said they haven’t seen this level of damage in the town before after storms.

Resident David Kay organizer donations for families impacted by the deadly storm. He filled his basement with supplies and got 20 volunteers to drive in a caravan and drop the supplies off to residents.

If people want to donate, they can visit nutleyfamily.org.

Photojournalist Darren McQuade has more in the video above.

