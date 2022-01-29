Northern NJ town a wasteland after deep snowfall

RED BANK, N.J. — Does snow create a winter wonderland or a nightmare? That was the question as a blast of snow left many New Jersey residents facing snow so deep, they couldn’t even make it out of their homes.

And when they could get out, it wasn’t much better. PIX11 News saw multiple cars stuck in the deep snow, and other residents were forced to walk off of sidewalks, which were often too covered to trudge through. Another factor: the freezing cold.

The conditions left a lot of Monmouth County looking like a wasteland — many people couldn’t get out to open shops, restaurants and other businesses amid all the snow. Still, some made their way out to try to make the most of it.

“We didn’t want to be cooped up all day,” Andy Thomas, who was out with his son, Dylan, told PIX11 News. “You get to go outside and enjoy the snow.”