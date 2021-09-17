North Arlington fire: Father, adult son killed in NJ blaze, police say

Deadly North Arlington house fire

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in North Arlington, New Jersey that took the lives of a father and son early Sept. 17, 2021, police said. (PIX11 News)

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. — A New Jersey father and his adult son were both killed in a house fire early Friday, according to authorities.

Police on the scene told PIX11 a 76-year-old man and his 45-year-old son were dead after flames broke out in a North Arlington home.

Cops said the mother had been hospitalized, but her condition and the extent of her injuries were not immediately known.

The victims’ identities had not been released as of early Friday morning.

According to police, the fire did not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Further details around the blaze were not immediately available.

