None injured but 48 apartments destroyed and serious damage left behind after fire at NJ complex

CARTERET, N.J. — No one was injured but families are displaced, property was seriously damaged and some pets are missing after a fire destroyed at least 48 apartments in the New Jersey town of Carteret on Friday.

Firefighters battled the blaze at the 90 block of Beverly Street and urged people to avoid the area. The building is part of the Bristol Station Apartments.

Crews remained on scene putting out hot spots, though the fire was mostly extinguished by the evening.

Carteret officials said 48 units were affected with about 75 people without their homes; they said building four was destroyed in the blaze.

Engineers and firefighters will be on scene all weekend. The immediate concern is the structural integrity of the building that burned.

There’s also a fear that it could collapse into the building next door. A small courtyard separates them. Crews will begin to demolish that section this weekend.

The fire marshal says when the complex was built, fire codes did not require sprinklers in attic areas.

Residents and borough officials are trying to find housing for more than 100 people who have been displaced. Donations and gift cards are being requested for the families who lost everything.

Carteret officials released the following statement:

The Carteret Fire Department is on scene at the Bristol Station Complex responding to a structure fire in Building 4 adjacent to Beverly Street. Mutual aid from participating towns have been dispatched and are on scene as well. It is expected that emergency activity will continue in the area for some time as they fight to extinguish the fire and secure the building. 

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel access.

We pray for the safety of all of the responding first responders and the residents of the building.

No additional information is available at this time. 

Press inquiries can be directed to info@carteret.net.

