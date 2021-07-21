No NJ bear hunt in 2021 as required management policy expires

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Black bear

A black bear is pictured (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

TRENTON, N.J. — There will be no black bear hunt in New Jersey this fall for the first time in more than a decade.

The state Division of Fish and Wildlife posts on its website that the Comprehensive Black Bear Management Policy required under a 2007 state Supreme Court ruling expired Wednesday.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy pledged to end the hunt when he ran for governor in 2017, and the following year he halted bear hunting on public lands.

The bear hunt was reintroduced in New Jersey in 2003 to control the growing bear population, after a nearly three-decade hiatus.

It has been held annually since 2010; a second hunt was added in 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ holding off on masks as rate of pediatric COVID cases rises

NJ senators push to keep child tax credit going, helping families

Paterson shows support amid Cuba unrest

Sprawling complex with 60 affordable units open in Newark neighborhood where crime was once rampant

Historic NJ Nabisco plant to close on Friday

Reward increased to $50,000 in fatal shooting of NJ teen

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter