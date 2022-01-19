NJ teacher accused of removing student’s hijab won’t face criminal charges: prosecutor

Police outside of Seth Boyden Elementary School after the parents of a student accused a teacher of yanking the hijab off their 7-year-old girl’s head in the middle of class. (Credit: PIX11)

MAPLEWOOD, NJ (PIX11) – Months after a New Jersey teacher was accused of removing a student’s hijab in class, authorities on Wednesday declined to bring criminal charges to the case.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office concluded there was insufficient evidence to move forward with a criminal prosecution in the case. The prosecutor’s office said they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime had been committed.

“While we understand that many may find the incident troubling, as prosecutors we have a legal and moral obligation to only bring charges in cases where we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime has been committed. For those reasons, we will not move forward with this case,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

It was alleged that on Oct. 6, 2021, a second-grade teacher at the Seth Boyden Elementary School in Maplewood snatched the hijab off a 7-year-old girl’s head in the middle of class. Following the incident, the child’s mother, Zaynab Wyatt, and others on social media called for the teacher to be fired.

An attorney for the teacher also released a statement saying the allegation was not true. But according to an attorney for the Wyatt family, the school district has been plagued with similar incidents of alleged discrimination in recent years that have not been addressed.

Weeks after the incident, new allegations were made against the longtime teacher. Wyatt’s attorney unveiled a series of documented complaints against the educator, including her allegedly tossing a Black student’s water bottle into the trash and siding with a white student during a snack situation.