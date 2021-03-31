No criminal charges for NJ dog owner whose pit bulls killed 3-year-old boy: officials

Flowers and a candle left at the Carteret home of a 3-year-old boy mauled to death when two pit bulls attacked him and his mother in their backyard on March 16, 2021. (PIX11 News)

CARTERET, NJ — Prosecutors in New Jersey said there are no plans to bring criminal charges against a Carteret dog owner whose two pit bulls mauled a toddler to death and seriously injured his mother as she tried to save her son earlier in March.

In a letter dated March 23, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone wrote that no criminal conduct had been found in an investigation by the office’s Major Crimes Unit in conjunction with the Carteret Police Department.

“There has been no intentional, knowing, or reckless criminal conduct uncovered,” Ciccone wrote. “Based upon information received, no previous violent incidents involving the animals in question has been conveyed to law enforcement,” she continued.

The official noted there had been a single incident reported of the dogs running loose, but the dogs showed no aggressive tendencies and were returned without incident.

However, further review of local records revealed that the dogs were not licensed, for which summonses have been forwarded to the dogs’ owner, according to the letter.

The letter, shared by the office with PIX11 on Wednesday, was initially sent in response to concerned citizens calling for justice for the boy and his family after the deadly attack.

“The death of 3-year-old Aziz Ahmed is extremely tragic and the thoughts and prayers of the law enforcement community are with his mother and father, his family and the extended community of Carteret,” Ciconne wrote. “However…In this case, based upon the information known at this time, it would appear as if no law has been violated. Thus, despite the well-intended demands for justice, no charges will be presently filed.”

The boy and his mother were playing in their backyard in Carteret on the afternoon of March 16 when the two dogs breached a fence and attacked them, according to officials.

The child was airlifted to the hospital and his mother was taken by ambulance, Mayor Dan Reiman said. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, while his mother was treated for serious injuries.

The two pit bulls were both euthanized after the attack, police officials said the following day.

The mayor’s office started a fundraiser to help the family pay for medical and funeral expenses through the town’s nonprofit 501c3 Charity Trust Fund. Reiman said 100% of funds raised will be provided to the family.

