JACKSON, NJ (PIX11) — Buckle up, thrill seekers.

Six Flags Great Adventure will bring back Medusa as part of 2022 improvements. The ride, originally unveiled in 1999 as the world’s first floorless, top-railer roller coaster, will reopen in the spring, a park spokesperson said.

The change is just one of the “largest array of improvements in history,” according to the park. Capacity has been increased and operations have been streamlines.

“Our largest range of enhancements in nearly five decades will focus on improving our guests’ experience through technology, innovation, and renovation,” Park President John Winkler said. “As the Northeast’s premier family entertainment destination, we’re laser-focused on providing incredible guest service in a beautiful, modern, and state-of-the art environment.”

Six Flags is also set to complete the two-year renovation of Jr. Thrillseekers, a section with eight rides.

The park will also start running single rider lines for Jersey Devil Coaster, El Toro, Nitro and Medusa to cut down on wait times.