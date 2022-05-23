NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Monday may be National Pork Roll Day, but many on the internet (*cough* North Jersey residents *cough*) are calling for Taylor Ham Day.

“It’s national pork roll/taylor ham day,” NJGov tweeted. “Argue accordingly.”

PIX11 News wanted to find out where our viewers stand on the contentious issue. We put it up to a debate:

Hey NJ… — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 23, 2022

As the poll kicked off, Taylor ham had the lead. A solid percentage of viewers just wanted to be fed.

Back in 2016, former NJ Assembly member Tim Eustace introduced two bills around the product. One version would have Taylor ham, egg and cheese as New Jersey’s state sandwich. The other version would have designated the state sandwich as pork roll, egg and cheese. The two bills — proposed on the same day — were almost identical.

“Pork roll has been a New Jersey staple for over 150 years,” Eustace said in the pork roll version of the bill “It was first produced in the late 19th century by Taylor Provisions, Inc., though according to State folklore, pork roll made its first appearance in the Battle of Trenton during the Revolutionary War, when it was carried as field rations by soldiers of the Continental Army. Over time, pork roll, especially the pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich, has become synonymous with New Jersey, and an important part of the State’s history and popular culture.”

Gov. Phil Murphy does not appear to have ever given an answer on the debate. Former Gov. Chris Christie took the Taylor ham side.