NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Rider University, leading to a shelter-in-place order on the campus on Monday, police said.

However, the report was a hoax and the lockdown was lifted shortly after, investigators said. Local authorities, as well as the state police, have joined the investigation to search for the suspect responsible for the swatting incident.

Swatting incidents targeting U.S. schools and colleges have been on the rise, with dozens being reported in the days after a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.