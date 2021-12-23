NJ’s minimum wage to increase to $13 an hour for most workers on Jan. 1

NEW JERSEY – The statewide minimum wage for most New Jersey employees will increase to $13 an hour beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The dollar increase is part of a legislation Gov. Phil Murphy signed in 2019 that gradually raises the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024 for most employees, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The state’s minimum wage when Murphy took office was $8.60 per hour.

Seasonal and small employers have until 2026 to reach $15 per hour, lessening the impact on their businesses. Come 2022, minimum wage for their employees will increase to $11.90 per hour, up from $11.10, according to the department.

“I’m proud the Garden State has remained on course to a $15 minimum wage despite the challenges of the pandemic,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “In support of Governor Murphy’s vision for a stronger and fairer economy, we’re working to get our residents into not just jobs, but good jobs with sustainable wages and the generous benefits that come with working in our state.”

Workers who receive tips will also see their minimum cash wage increase to $5.13 an hour, with employers able to claim a $7.87 tip credit.

Like New Jersey, employees in New York’s Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties will also see an increase in minimum wage to $15 per hour by the new year.