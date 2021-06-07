NJ women’s prison to close after investigation into guard attack on inmates, Gov. Murphy says

Inmate Mary Tobin walks a puppy down a cell block hallway at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton, New Jersey on June 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer, File)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans to shut down the state’s only women’s prison after reviewing a new investigative report he commissioned to look into a January attack by mostly male prison guards on female inmates.

The events at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women on Jan. 11 have led to criminal charges against 10 guards by the state attorney general, whose investigation is still underway.

The 75-page report was based on interviews with some officers as well as Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus, and the corrections ombudsperson, videos, and 21,000 documents and emails.

