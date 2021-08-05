NJ woman who got experimental treatment for ALS dies

SUMMIT, N.J. — Lisa Mauriello, a New Jersey woman suffering from a rare form of ALS, died Wednesday, her husband told PIX11 News.

PIX11 News has followed Mauriello’s story since April. She had been battling a large biotech firm to gain access to an experimental drug that doctors felt was her best hope for survival. But the company, Biogen, refused to give it to her on the grounds the drug was still in clinical trials.

She was diagnosed with ALS in January, but it progressed quickly. By April, she had lost her ability to speak due to the rare form of the disease she was diagnosed with, with a prognosis much less encouraging than the average ALS case, which is devastating to families on its own.

Time wasn’t on the New Jersey woman’s side as her condition rapidly deteriorated by the time Biogen at last made the drug available to her in June, after over 100,000 rallied signing a petition in support of her.

Lisa Maurello did long enough to realize the fulfilment of her dying wish when she saw her three sons graduate from college, high and middle school.

She was 52 years old.