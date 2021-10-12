NJ woman stands up to bullying with #HatNotHate campaign

October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and PIX11 News is checking in with a New Jersey woman who has made it her mission to end bullying.

Shira Blumenthal is the founder of #HatNotHate, which weaves her love of knitting and crocheting with her passion to prevent bullying.

The idea is to get people to create blue hats, donate them to the cause and then distribute them to schools across the country, empowering students to stand up to bullying.

She spoke with PIX11 News to discuss how her campaign has grown in the last year and a virtual assembly she is hosting.