PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A 51-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her granddaughter on Wednesday in Paterson, New Jersey, according to authorities.

Police received a call around 4 p.m. reporting a stabbing near Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, according to the Passaic County prosecutor’s office. Police found a 5-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds.

Following an investigation, police determined Aurora Villacorta stabbed her granddaughter, officials said.

Villacorta was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated assault in the second degree

Aggravated assault in the third degree

Unlawful possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the third degree

Endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree

Villacorta faces up to 30 years in prison if she’s convicted of all of the charges, according to officials.

