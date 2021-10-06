NJ woman sentenced for submerging puppy in pond, causing death

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

WEST MILFORD, N.J. — A woman who drowned a 10-week-old puppy that was found submerged and in a weighted cage in a northern New Jersey pond two years ago has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Tonya Fea must also serve five years of probation under the sentence imposed Tuesday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The 49-year-old  Boonton woman had pleaded guilty in August to animal cruelty and has been barred from owning dogs.

Fea admitted submerging the female golden retriever puppy in April 2019 at Greenwood Pond in West Milford.

Authorities have said Fea initially claimed the puppy was dead before she submerged it, but eventually admitted it died due to her actions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

COVID rent relief program in Jersey City offers up to $10,000 grants

NJ leaders take on 'Mayors Vaccine Challenge'

'The Boss' gets own exhibit in Newark museum

Paterson mayor: 'Unappetizing' school lunches being addressed immediately

‘Unacceptable’: Disturbing school lunch in Paterson prompts response from MLK’s daughter

COVID at NJ school district forces nearly 900 students, staff to quarantine

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter