Woman fatally stabbed by husband who was also found dead: Bergen County officials

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. — A man and woman were found dead in their New Jersey home Wednesday, both with multiple stab wounds, prosecutors in Bergen County said Friday.

The police department in the borough of North Arlington responded at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday to a concerned neighbor who looked through the mail slot in the front door of a Garden Terrace apartment and observed two people lying on the floor of the living room.

Upon forced entry, police officers found Aarti Rudrawar, 31, and her husband Balaji Rudrawar, 33, dead. Both had suffered multiple stab wounds. A young child was also found in the apartment unharmed.

Investigators determined that Aarti Rudrawar had died as a result of multiple stab wounds inflicted by her husband. Balaji Rudrawar also died due to stab wounds, but his manner of death has yet to be determined, pending an autopsy and further investigation.

At this time, Bergen County officials say no other individuals are believed to be involved.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for the child, who is said to be the couple’s daughter.

If you or someone you know are dealing with domestic violence, click here for resources.