RIVER EDGE, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey woman allegedly murdered a 3-month-old baby boy, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Police arrested Sun Min Grace Yoo Chan, an educational counselor, on charges of murder, aggravated assault and child endangerment, officials said. Her relationship to the child was not specified.

River Edge officers responding to a 911 call found the unresponsive baby on the morning of March 29, prosecutors said. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment, but he died a few days later on April 1.

Investigators determined the New Jersey woman had assaulted the baby on multiple occasions, officials said. She allegedly ultimately caused his death.

Chan was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending her first appearance in court.