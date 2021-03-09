NJ will fix steep beach entrance drop-offs by summer

This March 9, 2021 photo shows severe erosion at a beach entrance point in Bay Head N.J., whose beaches were heavily damaged by a series of storms in February. New Jersey’s acting environmental protection commissioner says the state will repair the damage to beach entrance points so that people can safely access the sand before the start of the summer beach season. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

BAY HEAD, N.J. — The acting head of New Jersey’s environmental protection department says the state will repair some of the beaches hardest-hit by a string of February storms that caused severe erosion and created 18-to-20-foot drop-offs at numerous beach access points.

Shawn LaTourette tells The Associated Press the agency will eliminate dangerous conditions at beaches including Bay Head, where precipitous drop-offs have led the town to place emergency barriers on top of the dunes to prevent people from falling off the edge.

The state asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to carry out emergency repairs, but the federal agency said the storms were not bad enough to warrant such assistance.