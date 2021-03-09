NJ will fix steep beach entrance drop-offs by summer

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This March 9, 2021 photo shows severe erosion at a beach entrance point in Bay Head N.J., whose beaches were heavily damaged by a series of storms in February. New Jersey’s acting environmental protection commissioner says the state will repair the damage to beach entrance points so that people can safely access the sand before the start of the summer beach season. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

BAY HEAD, N.J. — The acting head of New Jersey’s environmental protection department says the state will repair some of the beaches hardest-hit by a string of February storms that caused severe erosion and created 18-to-20-foot drop-offs at numerous beach access points.

Shawn LaTourette tells The Associated Press the agency will eliminate dangerous conditions at beaches including Bay Head, where precipitous drop-offs have led the town to place emergency barriers on top of the dunes to prevent people from falling off the edge.

The state asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to carry out emergency repairs, but the federal agency said the storms were not bad enough to warrant such assistance.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

6th woman complains of Cuomo misconduct: Report

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

New York expands vaccine eligibility

New ranked choice voting system raises concerns

Relief comes for taxi medallion owners, but is it enough?

@PIX11News on Twitter