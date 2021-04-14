NJ, White House shine light on maternal health disparities

President Joe Biden declared this week Black Maternal Health Week, shining a light on deep disparities that have persisted for generation, including in New Jersey.

Related Content Movement underway to improve access to maternity care in US

The Garden State’s maternal mortality rates are among the worst in the nation — ranked 47 out of 50 states in maternal deaths. And a Black mother in New Jersey is seven times more likely to die from maternity-related complications than a white mother.

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy is now leading the charge locally to reduce the rate of women dying from childbirth causes in the state by 50% in five years.