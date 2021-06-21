NJ waitress abducted after trying to stop alleged dine-and-dashers: PD

Do you recognize these individuals? Officials released their images in connection with an abduction and assault in New Jersey (Handout: WTPD).

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A New Jersey woman was abducted and assaulted Saturday as she attempted to stop customers at the restaurant where she worked who began to leave without paying the bill, officials said.

Officials from the Washington Township Police Department said after trying to stop the diners, the waitress was taken into a white Dodge Durango SUV with the suspects; they drove away with the woman inside.

The woman was assaulted and left on the side of the road at State Highway 42, police said.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects is asked to call Det. M. Longfellow with the Washington Township Police Department at 856-589-0330 ext. 1160, or email mlongfellow@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.