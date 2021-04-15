NJ unemployment rate falls slightly amid job gains

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s unemployment rate fell slightly last month to 7.7%.

That’s according to state data released Thursday.

The state added 20,800 jobs overall in March, largely in the private sector, according to the state Labor Department.

The largest increases were in leisure and hospitality, which gained 5,700 jobs, and education and health services, adding 4,200 jobs.

Meanwhile, the construction sector gained 3,800 jobs, followed by the trade, transportation and utility sector at 3,300 jobs.

The state’s unemployment rate in February was 7.8%.

The Department distributed $416 million in benefits last week, for a cumulative total of $26.5 billion in pandemic relief dispensed to jobless New Jersey workers. The average claimant in New Jersey has received $17,600 in benefits.

“While the number of people filing new claims for unemployment has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, the numbers are thankfully much lower than what we were witnessing a year ago,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “That’s great news for some residents, but the financial hardship of not having a job is still a reality for too many of our friends, neighbors and family. We must continue to work together to make sure every resident has the opportunity to return to work, and experience the dignity that a steady job provides.”

Public sector employment also increased in March, showing an 800-job increase.