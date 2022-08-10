A bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge on Aug. 9, 2022.

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — A second person has died in the New Jersey Turnpike bus crash, officials said Wednesday.

In all, two people died, three people suffered serious injuries, and 14 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Four passengers didn’t sustain any injuries. The 56-year-old bus driver was one of the victims seriously injured in the Tuesday incident.

Officials identified the people killed in the crash as 59-year-old Bronx resident Cheryl Johnson and 66-year-old Woodbury resident Cecilia Kiyanitza. While Johnson died at the scene, Kiyanitza died later at a hospital.

The double-decker bus was headed southbound in the left lane on Tuesday around 6:50 p.m., police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, the bus driver “lost directional control” and struck a Ford in another lane. The bus veered to the right off the road, hit a guardrail and overturned onto the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp. The driver of the Ford did not suffer any injuries.