This May 18, 2021, photo shows a NJ Transit train in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Trying to commute in and around the Garden State? You might need to explore alternative options.

As a result of an unprecedented amount of employees calling out, NJ TRANSIT is suspending rail service Friday night.

According to Director of Media Relations Jim Smith, the authority experienced sick-day callouts tripling the average on Friday. Smith added it’s “clear that this is the result of an illegal job action.”

“NJ TRANSIT is disappointed that the union would perpetrate such an act on the more than 100,000 commuters who depend on NJ TRANSIT rail service every day,” Smith added.

A source close to the matter told PIX11 News the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen is the only union out of 15 unions that has refused to sign a collective bargaining agreement. The agreement would have granted Juneteenth as a holiday, in addition to other terms, but union leadership did not accept.

“We … disappointed that the BLE&T would exploit the significance of the Juneteenth holiday for their own selfish purposes,” the NJ TRANSIT source told PIX11 News.

To provide customers alternate travel options, NJ TRANSIT is accepting rail tickets on NJ TRANSIT and Private Carrier buses, all three NJ TRANSIT light rail lines, PATH from 33rd Street in New York, Hoboken and Newark Penn and NY Waterway ferries.

A full list of the last eastbound and westbound trains is below.

Last trains of the evening from NY, Newark & Hoboken by rail line

Northeast Corridor: No. 3881 at 7:44 p.m. from NY

North Jersey Coast Line: No. 3279 at 7:06 p.m. from NY

Raritan Valley Line: No. 5747 at 7:13 p.m. from Newark Penn Station

Montclair-Boonton Line to Hackettstown: No. 1085 at 7:22 p.m. from Hoboken

Gladstone Line: No. 443 at 7:44 p.m. from Hoboken

M&E to Dover: No. 6667 at 8:05 p.m from NY

Montclair-Boonton to Montclair: No. 6291 at 7:37 p.m. from NY

Port Jervis Line: No. 65 at 7:57 p.m. from Hoboken

Main Line: No. 1127 at 7:46 p.m. from Hoboken

Bergen County Line: No. 1177 at 8:13 p.m. from Hoboken

Pascack Valley Line: No. 1641 at 7:28 p.m. from Hoboken

Last eastbound trains by line

Port Jervis Line – from Port Jervis to Hoboken: Train No. 68 at 9:22 p.m.

Main Line – from Suffern to Hoboken: Train No. 1136 at 9:47 p.m.

Bergen County Line – from Suffern to Hoboken: Train No. 1186 at 10:17 p.m.

Pascack Valley Line – from Spring Valley to Hoboken: Train No. 1634 at 9:07 p.m.

Gladstone Line – from Gladstone to Hoboken: Train No. 438 at 9:28 p.m.